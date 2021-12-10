Advertisement

Prosecution rests in sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell

In this courtroom sketch, Annie Farmer, far right, testifies on the witness stand during the...
In this courtroom sketch, Annie Farmer, far right, testifies on the witness stand during the Ghislaine Maxwell sex abuse trial, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in New York. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Pomerantz is at far left, at the podium questioning Farmer. Judge Alison Nathan is on the bench, center. (Elizabeth Williams via AP)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Prosecutors at the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell have completed presenting their case against the British socialite accused of sexually abusing teenage girls with her late companion, financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Earlier Friday, key accuser Annie Farmer testified that Maxwell and Epstein forced themselves on her during a 1996 visit to Epstein's sprawling New Mexico ranch when she was just 16.

Maxwell has denied charges she groomed underage girls for Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019.

Her lawyers said the government is making her a scapegoat for alleged sex crimes committed by her onetime boyfriend and moved immediately for a judgment of acquittal Friday afternoon.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Woman arrested after chase through golf course in Indian River County
1 teen dead, another injured after shooting near downtown West Palm Beach
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried speaks about the Infrastructure Investment and...
Nikki Fried reprimanded by Florida Commission on Ethics
Human remains found during search for pregnant woman abducted from Miami-Dade home
14 victims of disgraced deputy sue Martin County sheriff

Latest News

New rules for shelters housing unaccompanied migrant children
Palm Beach County School District to host meal distribution for students Friday
Hispanic Catholics to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe on Sunday
Delray Beach man arrested in 2020 Lake Worth Beach homicide