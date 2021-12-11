3 dead, including a 16-year-old girl, in two unrelated shootings in West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach police are investigating two unrelated shootings that left three people dead, including a 16-year-old girl.
Officials said the first incident occurred Friday at around 8 p.m. near 17th St. and Spruce Avenue.
According to police, shots were fired during an argument striking a 16-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander.
She was driven by a private car to Good Samaritan hospital where she died.
A second shooting just before midnight in the 600 block of 52nd St.
Officers arrived at the scene and found two men dead. One victim was inside a residence and another outside, authorities said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department or CrimeStoppers.
