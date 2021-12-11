Advertisement

3 dead, including teen girl, in 2 unrelated shootings in West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST
West Palm Beach police are investigating two unrelated shootings that left three people dead, including a 16-year-old girl.

Police said the first incident occurred Friday about 8 p.m. near 17th Street and Spruce Avenue.

According to police, shots were fired during an argument, striking a 16-year-old girl who was an innocent bystander.

She was driven by a private car to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where she died.

A second shooting occurred just before midnight in the 600 block of 52nd Street.

Officers arrived at the scene and found two men dead. One victim was inside a residence and another, Tyrell McCallum, 29, was outside according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Palm Beach Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

