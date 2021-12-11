Advertisement

Fired by Miami, Diaz lands new job at Penn State

Miami head coach Manny Diaz encourages his team during the first half of an NCAA college...
Miami head coach Manny Diaz encourages his team during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Duke, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Durham, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Manny Diaz has a new job.

Diaz was named Penn State's new defensive coordinator Saturday, four days after being fired as head coach at Miami.

He replaces Brent Pry, who was named head coach at Virginia Tech after spending the past six seasons as defensive coordinator of the Nittany Lions.

"We are thrilled to add Manny Diaz as our defensive coordinator," Penn State head coach James Franklin said in a statement. "Manny is a veteran defensive play-caller whose head coaching experience will bring tremendous value to our organization."

Diaz was 21-15 in three seasons at Miami, including a 16-9 record against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.

The Hurricanes (7-5) won five of their last six games after a 2-4 start to the season.

Miami head coach Manny Diaz, pictured here during an official review of a play during the first...
Miami head coach Manny Diaz, pictured here during an official review of a play during the first half of a game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla., has been fired.

"My family and I are so excited to come to Happy Valley and join the Penn State family," Diaz said in a statement. "The opportunity to lead 'Linebacker U' is an honor and I will work every day to uphold that tradition. Penn State's defense has been among the nation's best, both historically and under coach Franklin."

Miami fired Diaz on Tuesday and hired Miami native Mario Cristobal away from Oregon later that same day.

Prior to becoming head coach of the Hurricanes, Diaz was defensive coordinator at Miami from 2016-18. He has also served in that same capacity at Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech and Texas.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

3 dead, including teen girl, in 2 unrelated shootings in West Palm Beach
Delray Beach man arrested in 2020 Lake Worth Beach homicide
Coronavirus spikes in Florida: Deaths rise 325 week after 153, cases up 12,984 vs. 10,663
'Carnival of Lights' spreading holiday cheer in Martin County
Boca Raton couple robbed in early-morning home invasion

Latest News

Daytime damage of Amazon warehouse in Illinois. (Source: KSDK via CNN Newsource)
Daytime view of damaged Amazon warehouse
Lab reports first omicron variant case in Miami-Dade County, source says
A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
3 dead, including teen girl, in 2 unrelated shootings in West Palm Beach