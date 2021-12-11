Fired by Miami, Diaz lands new job at Penn State

Manny Diaz has a new job.

Diaz was named Penn State's new defensive coordinator Saturday, four days after being fired as head coach at Miami.

He replaces Brent Pry, who was named head coach at Virginia Tech after spending the past six seasons as defensive coordinator of the Nittany Lions.

"We are thrilled to add Manny Diaz as our defensive coordinator," Penn State head coach James Franklin said in a statement. "Manny is a veteran defensive play-caller whose head coaching experience will bring tremendous value to our organization."

Diaz was 21-15 in three seasons at Miami, including a 16-9 record against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents.

The Hurricanes (7-5) won five of their last six games after a 2-4 start to the season.

Miami head coach Manny Diaz, pictured here during an official review of a play during the first half of a game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla., has been fired.

"My family and I are so excited to come to Happy Valley and join the Penn State family," Diaz said in a statement. "The opportunity to lead 'Linebacker U' is an honor and I will work every day to uphold that tradition. Penn State's defense has been among the nation's best, both historically and under coach Franklin."

Miami fired Diaz on Tuesday and hired Miami native Mario Cristobal away from Oregon later that same day.

Prior to becoming head coach of the Hurricanes, Diaz was defensive coordinator at Miami from 2016-18. He has also served in that same capacity at Mississippi State, Louisiana Tech and Texas.

