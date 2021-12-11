Lab reports first omicron variant case in Miami-Dade County, source says
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The first case of the new COVID-19 omicron variant in Miami-Dade County was reported Friday by a private lab company in the county, according to WPTV news partner NBC 6.
The private lab company, CardioPath, reported the variant case to authorities.
NBC 6 says the case was also confirmed by the office of Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.
Cava's spokesperson said the case was detected in a day and a half and was reported to local authorities.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
