Dozens of migrants arrive in Jupiter, run ashore

A boat filled with dozens of migrants arrived Sunday in Jupiter.

Witnesses were surprised by the timing of the boat's arrival, as most boats with migrants arrive late at night or early in the morning.

Dozens of migrants scurried ashore from a boat that arrived in Jupiter Sunday.

Witnesses on the beach told WPTV that the boat arrived during the middle of the day.

They say they saw the Captain put on his mask and then saw approximately 40-50 migrants get off the boat and head to the street, some leaving clothes and shoes behind.

"I saw them running towards the beach running towards the street. Running into the bushes. Literally looking like they were running for their lives with no direction," said witness Caitlin Kinirons.

“We were talking to this lady and we just see individual people just running down the beach, I’d say like 40 of them almost and we can see all these people and they keep running," said witness Madeline Comorad.

When WPTV's Josh Navarro arrived at the beach he did see at least two people detained by Jupiter police.

Some migrants left behind articles of clothing as they ran from the boat into Jupiter.

