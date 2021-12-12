Advertisement

Ex-Miami player, coach tapped as FSU co-defensive coordinator

Miami Hurricane's head coach Randy Shannon during an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Miami Hurricane's head coach Randy Shannon during an NCAA college football game against Florida State Monday, Sept. 7, 2009, in Tallahassee, Fla.(AP Photo/Phil Coale)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Florida State analyst and former Miami head coach Randy Shannon has been elevated to co-defensive coordinator.

Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell announced Shannon's promotion Saturday.

"I'm excited to have coach Shannon taking on this new role on our coaching staff," Norvell said in a statement. "His insight, passion and integrity have been on display since he arrived at Florida State last spring, and his experience as a head coach brings valued perspective."

Shannon, who will also coach linebackers, spent the 2021 season as Florida State's senior defensive analyst. He fills an opening on Norvell's staff after linebackers coach Chris Marve left to become defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech.

The 2001 Broyles Award winner as the best assistant coach in the country, Shannon spent six seasons as Miami's defense coordinator before replacing Larry Coker as head coach in 2007.

Florida interim head coach Randy Shannon directs his players during the second half against...
Florida interim head coach Randy Shannon directs his players during the second half against Florida State, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Gainesville, Fla. Florida State won 38-22.

A starting linebacker on Miami's 1987 national championship team, Shannon spent 20 seasons coaching in Miami, including three seasons as an assistant coach for the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

Shannon has previously served as defensive coordinator at Florida, where he also served as interim coach for four games in 2017, and Central Florida.

He'll share defensive play-calling duties with Adam Fuller.

"Our current and future student-athletes will develop on and off the field through his football knowledge, teaching ability and focus on individual personal growth," Norvell continued. "Coach Shannon's relationships and excellent reputation within the state of Florida, and especially South Florida, will continue to help our program climb back toward the top of college football."

