Train strikes trespasser in downtown West Palm Beach
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Police are investigating in downtown West Palm Beach after a Florida East Coast Railway train struck a trespasser Sunday near Rosemary Avenue and 11th Street.
All FEC railroad crossings were closed from Clematis Street to 11th Street for a portion of the afternoon but have since reopened.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
