Advertisement

Train strikes trespasser in downtown West Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police are investigating in downtown West Palm Beach after a Florida East Coast Railway train struck a trespasser Sunday near Rosemary Avenue and 11th Street.

All FEC railroad crossings were closed from Clematis Street to 11th Street for a portion of the afternoon but have since reopened.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

3 dead, including teen girl, in 2 unrelated shootings in West Palm Beach
Coronavirus spikes in Florida: Deaths rise 325 week after 153, cases up 12,984 vs. 10,663
'Carnival of Lights' spreading holiday cheer in Martin County
Miami Hurricane's head coach Randy Shannon during an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Ex-Miami player, coach tapped as FSU co-defensive coordinator
Wrongful arrest? Boca man says he was protecting property

Latest News

Crowds enjoy 'Sea of Santas' holiday parade in Lake Worth Beach
Dozens of migrants arrive in Jupiter, run ashore
Man fatally shot in Belle Glade, suspect questioned
Miami Hurricane's head coach Randy Shannon during an NCAA college football game against Florida...
Ex-Miami player, coach tapped as FSU co-defensive coordinator