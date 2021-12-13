Child, 5, struck by hit-and-run vehicle; police search for driver

A 5-year-old child was struck by a hit-and-run vehicle while crossing Okeechobee Boulevard with his family in downtown West Palm Beach, police said.

The hit-and-run crash occurred Sunday night in the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard near Rosemary Avenue.

West Palm Beach police said the gray, four-door vehicle fled the scene after the crash across from the Hilton hotel. Police were searching for the driver.

Police said the child was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

