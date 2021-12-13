DeSantis campaigns for Nevada Senate candidate in Palm Beach

Gov. Ron DeSantis is stumping for a Nevada Senate candidate in South Florida.

Florida's Republican governor was scheduled to appear Monday at a campaign event for Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt in Palm Beach.

A campaign flyer listed DeSantis as a "special guest."

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks during a Nov. 8, 2020, news conference outside of the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Nev.

Admission to the event, which is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., was listed as starting at $5,800 per person.

Although the exact location of the event was only available to those paid attendees, it wouldn't be surprising if it was taking place at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, where the 45th commander-in-chief now lives and has been the site of several recent fundraisers, including one for former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker. The former Georgia Bulldogs star is running for Senate in the Peach State.

Nevada's former attorney general announced in August his intention to challenge U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., for her seat.

Scripps Only Content 2021