DeSantis campaigns for Nevada Senate candidate in Palm Beach

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill...
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. In Florida, for the first time in modern history, there are more registered Republican voters than Democrats. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading into a reelection campaign buoyed by a national profile and a cash reserve unmatched by any of his Democratic challengers. And Republicans control virtually all of state government. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gov. Ron DeSantis is stumping for a Nevada Senate candidate in South Florida.

Florida's Republican governor was scheduled to appear Monday at a campaign event for Nevada Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt in Palm Beach.

A campaign flyer listed DeSantis as a "special guest."

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks during a Nov. 8, 2020, news conference...
Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt speaks during a Nov. 8, 2020, news conference outside of the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Nev.

Admission to the event, which is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., was listed as starting at $5,800 per person.

Although the exact location of the event was only available to those paid attendees, it wouldn't be surprising if it was taking place at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, where the 45th commander-in-chief now lives and has been the site of several recent fundraisers, including one for former Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker. The former Georgia Bulldogs star is running for Senate in the Peach State.

Nevada's former attorney general announced in August his intention to challenge U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., for her seat.

