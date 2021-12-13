Elderly woman hit by vehicle in Hobby Lobby parking lot
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
An elderly woman was injured after she was struck by a vehicle in a Royal Palm Beach parking lot Monday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Hobby Lobby store located in the 500 block of State Road 7.
Chopper 5 flew over the scene just after 11 a.m.
Aerial video showed a white truck was surrounded by crime scene tape while deputies investigated.
Officials said the elderly woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment but her condition has not been released.
It is unclear if the driver will be charged.
No other details were immediately available.
