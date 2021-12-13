Advertisement

Elderly woman hit by vehicle in Hobby Lobby parking lot

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
An elderly woman was injured after she was struck by a vehicle in a Royal Palm Beach parking lot Monday morning, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Hobby Lobby store located in the 500 block of State Road 7.

An elderly woman was hit in the parking lot of a Royal Palm Beach Hobby Lobby on Dec. 13, 2021.
Chopper 5 flew over the scene just after 11 a.m.

Aerial video showed a white truck was surrounded by crime scene tape while deputies investigated.

MORE: Woman struck by vehicle in Boynton Beach, thrown 36 feet

Officials said the elderly woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment but her condition has not been released.

It is unclear if the driver will be charged.

No other details were immediately available.

