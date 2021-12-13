Advertisement

Ex-Marine who lost both legs receiving new home

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
A retired Marine who bravely served our country is receiving a new home thanks to the Helping a Hero organization.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Monday morning for a custom-designed home for retired Marine Sgt. Christian Fleming and his family.

Fleming served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2000 to 2008.

His company served on Task Force Tarawa, the name given to the Second Marine Expeditionary Brigade during the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

The unit was responsible for securing the city of An Nasiriya, also known as Ambush Alley.

While Fleming was working with the Department of Defense and training local Afghans, he lost both of his legs after an improvised explosive device detonated.

"We fought like dogs and took the city so the rest of the teams could roll north to take Baghdad," Fleming said. "Most of us left as kids, but we all came back as men."

Once it is complete, the wheelchair-accessible home will have four bedrooms and three baths for Fleming and his family.

