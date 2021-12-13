Gunman sought after 16-year-old girl killed in West Palm

The mayor of West Palm Beach and police are speaking about a recent string of fatal shootings in West Palm Beach.

Since the weekend, there have been two shootings that have left three dead.

One of the victims was a 16-year-old girl, who police said was shot and killed by an innocent bystander Friday night at Spruce Avenue and 17th Street.

A separate shooting also occurred last Wednesday, killing a 17-year-old boy and injuring a 16-year-old.

Police said these shootings come at a time when it appeared that gun violence was trending down the last couple of years.

The teen girl's death is particularly concerning for police, considering the girl seemed to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Mayor Keith James speaks about the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old girl on Dec. 10, 2021, in West Palm Beach.

Both the mayor and police said they are actively working on fighting crime and finding the gunman in this case.

"Even one is too many. We continue and work and talk with the police chief, incorporating as many policy changes as possible and increasing our community policing efforts, and one positive is we do have suspects in mind," West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James said.

Before this week, the city was on pace for another year of homicides trending down, according to Deputy Police Chief Richard Morris.

West Palm Beach police said this year has now seen 21 homicides, compared to 17 last year.

"Over the last three years, gun violence has been down. Homicides have been down 29 percent," Morris said.

But now the trends seem to be different.

Palm Beach County has seen a jump in homicides this year from 87 to 103.

In West Palm Beach, police have been concentrating on community outreach and technology to fight crime like ShotSpotter and license plate readers.

"One of our biggest challenges right now with crime in the city is we call it "criminal without addresses," Morris said. "If you go to Tri-Rail, they're coming in from Miami with long criminal histories."

It's something the deputy chief, a Chicago native, said that police are aware of as this city grows and battles big city problems.

