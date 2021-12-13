Advertisement

Search continues for driver that struck young boy

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Police in West Palm Beach said Monday that a 4-year-old boy remains hospitalized with traumatic injuries after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night.

The child was with his father and other siblings, attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard near Rosemary Avenue just after 8 p.m.

Authorities said that is when the boy was hit by either a white or gray four-door car that left the scene.

The child was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center in critical condition and scheduled to have surgery Monday.

Investigators are looking at surveillance video and continue to work leads in the case.

Reporter Ryan Hughes is working on this story and will have the latest details on NewsChannel 5 at 4 & 5.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Dozens of migrants arrive in Jupiter, run ashore
Coronavirus spikes in Florida: Deaths rise 325 week after 153, cases up 12,984 vs. 10,663
3 dead, including teen girl, in 2 unrelated shootings in West Palm Beach
Man fatally shot in Belle Glade, suspect questioned
Child struck by hit-and-run vehicle; police search for driver

Latest News

Ex-Marine who lost both legs receiving new home
Ex-Marine who lost both legs receiving new home
Woman struck by vehice in Boynton Beach, thrown 36 feet
Woman struck by vehicle in Boynton Beach, thrown 36 feet