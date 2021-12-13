Woman struck by vehicle in Boynton Beach, thrown 36 feet

A 51-year-old woman was seriously injured in Boynton Beach after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night.

Police said the woman was hit while crossing the 1000 block of North Seacrest Blvd. at about 9 p.m.

A witness told investigators that a newer-model, gray Nissan Altima was traveling north on North Seacrest Boulevard near Northwest Tenth Avenue as the woman crossed the street from west to east.

Investigators said the front right side of the Altima struck the woman, throwing her about 36 feet.

After striking the pedestrian, police said the car continued traveling north on Seacrest Boulevard.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with a broken pelvis, broken right shoulder and head trauma.

Police Spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said the vehicle should have heavy front-end damage to the passenger's side. The damage may be visible on the right bumper, hood, windshield and roof of the car.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call Traffic Homicide Investigator Vincent Mastro at 561-742-6165 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

