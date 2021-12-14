All 3 Dolphins running backs placed on COVID-19 reserve list

The Miami Dolphins now have four players on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list.

Dolphins safety Jevon Holland and running back Phillip Lindsay were added to the list Monday.

Those moves come after running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were put on the list last week.

With the addition of Lindsay, all three running backs on Miami's 53-man roster were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

That forced Miami to elevate Duke Johnson from the practice squad as an active roster replacement.

Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson is chased by Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson during the first half of a game Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Chicago.

Miami head coach Brian Flores said the team is following the NFL's protocol, which requires weekly testing.

"I also don't have a crystal ball here and with everyone coming off of the bye week and kind of getting away, part of our discussion was being safe and understanding that there is still a pandemic out here," Flores told reporters Monday. "We'll follow the protocols and practice the guys who are here."

Johnson, who played high school football in Miami and then starred for the Miami Hurricanes in college, played in one game for the Dolphins earlier this season, carrying the ball four times for 18 yards in a 24-17 victory over the New York Jets last month.

The Dolphins (6-7) have won five consecutive games and are in contention for a playoff spot, which didn't seem possible after Miami's 1-7 start to the season that included a seven-game losing streak. They'll face the Jets on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

