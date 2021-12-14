Advertisement

Armed man shot by Jupiter police at Ocean Cay Park

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A suicidal man was shot by a Jupiter officer Tuesday after police said the person pointed a firearm at them.

The incident started just after 1:15 p.m. when Jupiter officers responded to assist Juno Beach police regarding a traffic stop involving a suicidal person armed with a firearm.

Jupiter police said the vehicle eventually stopped at Ocean Cay Park on Marcinski Road.

The officers were then confronted by a 52-year-old man who police said pointed a firearm at responding officers.

During the interaction with the man, a Jupiter police officer shot him.

He was later taken to St. Mary's Medical Center for medical attention.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Palm Beach County State Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting.

Police have not released the name of the man who was shot by police but said criminal charges are pending against him.

The name of the officer involved in the shooting has not been released.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Dozens of migrants arrive in Jupiter, run ashore
Power outage affects thousands in West Palm Beach
Elderly woman hit by truck in Hobby Lobby parking lot
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Woman struck by vehicle in Boynton Beach, thrown 36 feet

Latest News

PBCFR rescue dog from house fire, no injuries reported
Lawmakers seek better notification to bolster mental health
Kronos ransomware hack threatens businesses
FAU doctor calls new COVID pill 'really exciting'