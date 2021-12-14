Child still critical after West Palm Beach hit-and-run crash

A young boy injured in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in downtown West Palm Beach remains in critical condition following two surgeries, police said Tuesday.

Investigators said the 4-year-old boy was with his father and three other children, attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard near Rosemary Avenue when he was hit by an unidentified driver.

A child is in critical condition after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in West Palm Beach on Dec. 12, 2021.

Police said they continue to look for the driver of a white four-door sedan that left the scene.

Officials said there was a separate hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday night at Australian Avenue near 13th Street. A man was injured during that hit-and-run but is expected to be OK.

