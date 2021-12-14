Child still critical after West Palm Beach hit-and-run crash
A young boy injured in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in downtown West Palm Beach remains in critical condition following two surgeries, police said Tuesday.
Investigators said the 4-year-old boy was with his father and three other children, attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard near Rosemary Avenue when he was hit by an unidentified driver.
Police said they continue to look for the driver of a white four-door sedan that left the scene.
Officials said there was a separate hit-and-run crash that occurred Monday night at Australian Avenue near 13th Street. A man was injured during that hit-and-run but is expected to be OK.
