Advertisement

DeSantis extends holiday weekends for state employees

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the...
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021 file photo, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the opening of a monoclonal antibody site in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has appealed a judge’s ruling that the governor exceeded his authority in ordering school boards not to impose strict mask requirements on students to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The governor’s lawyers took their case Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 to the 1st District Court of Appeal in Tallahassee. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gov. Ron DeSantis is rewarding state employees with two additional days off this year.

DeSantis announced Monday that Florida government offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, giving state employees four-day weekends to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Day.

"Closing state offices on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 will provide these employees with well-deserved time to spend the holiday season with their loved ones," he said in a news release. "The first lady and I are thankful for the dedication of our state employees as we continue to put freedom first in Florida."

Since Christmas and New Year's Day both fall on Saturdays this year, state employees are given Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve off instead.

But DeSantis tacked on a day to each, ensuring an extra day off in the final two weeks of the calendar year.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Dozens of migrants arrive in Jupiter, run ashore
Power outage affects thousands in West Palm Beach
Elderly woman hit by truck in Hobby Lobby parking lot
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Woman struck by vehicle in Boynton Beach, thrown 36 feet

Latest News

Indian River State College breaking ground on new 50,000 sqft. nursing facility
Gold Star mother accused of stealing from American Gold Star Mothers
Pedestrian bridge recommended for Okeechobee Boulevard
Rales Jewish Family Services helps families' children with developmental disabilities