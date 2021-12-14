DeSantis extends holiday weekends for state employees

Gov. Ron DeSantis is rewarding state employees with two additional days off this year.

DeSantis announced Monday that Florida government offices will be closed Dec. 23 and Dec. 30, giving state employees four-day weekends to celebrate Christmas and New Year's Day.

"Closing state offices on Dec. 23 and Dec. 30 will provide these employees with well-deserved time to spend the holiday season with their loved ones," he said in a news release. "The first lady and I are thankful for the dedication of our state employees as we continue to put freedom first in Florida."

Since Christmas and New Year's Day both fall on Saturdays this year, state employees are given Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve off instead.

But DeSantis tacked on a day to each, ensuring an extra day off in the final two weeks of the calendar year.

