Golfer Justin Thomas provides holiday gifts to 80 teens

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
A holiday event was in danger of coming up a little short this year.

But pro golfer Justin Thomas stepped up to help keep the event on course.

The Boys and Girls Club of Riviera Beach was struggling to provide enough gifts for all the children this year.

That's when PGA Tour star Justin Thomas put on his Santa hat and saved the day.

Thomas, 28, is a native of Louisville, Kentucky, but resides in Jupiter.

"The Boys and Girls Club does such a great job of providing an opportunity for a lot of these kids, so we just felt like I hadn't done a lot in this area. Obviously, I've lived here for a little bit now, but Louisville has held such a special place in my heart and always will, and that'll be the first and foremost for me, but to have this opportunity and chance while being here in Florida and doing it around Christmas time, it just made perfect sense," Thomas said.

Thomas donated toys and gift cards so all 80 teenagers could have a Merry Christmas. He even made a special appearance Monday to help hand out the gifts.

Thomas recently completed another successful year on the PGA Tour, winning the Players Championship in March. He was also a member of the USA Ryder Cup team that defeated Europe in September.

