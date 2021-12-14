Advertisement

PBCFR rescue dog from house fire, no injuries reported

By WPTV - Staff
Dec. 14, 2021
Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire Monday evening where the interior of the home was engulfed in flames.

Officials said the fire started at 5:51 p.m. at a two-story home on Bay View Way.

Dramatic cellphone video shows fire fighters forcing entry into the home before extinguishing the fire, preventing the flames from spreading to the rest of the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

