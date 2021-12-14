PBCFR rescue dog from house fire, no injuries reported

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire Monday evening where the interior of the home was engulfed in flames.

Officials said the fire started at 5:51 p.m. at a two-story home on Bay View Way.

Dramatic cellphone video shows fire fighters forcing entry into the home before extinguishing the fire, preventing the flames from spreading to the rest of the home.

#PBCFR crews from #Battalion2 responded to reports of a residential structure fire on Bay View Way in Wellington at 5:51pm. First arriving units reported a 2 story residential with visible fire. #Firefighters were able to quickly force entry into the home and extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/29hgoYgG0m — PBC Fire Rescue (@PBCFR) December 14, 2021

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Scripps Only Content 2021