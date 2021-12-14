Pedestrian bridge recommended for Okeechobee Boulevard

Okeechobee Boulevard runs east-west through West Palm Beach. Day or night folks around here say it's dangerous to cross.

As a visitor from Chicago Cory Ebert says to get across at the intersection of Rosemary Avenue and Okeechobee with a family of four it's important to pay attention.

"You've got a four-lane road it's 45 mph, the signals are short and there are two parts to it," he said.

Sunday the dangers of this road reared its ugly head.

A 4-year-old boy was struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday night.

The child was with his father and three other children, trying to cross the eastbound lanes just after 8 p.m. nearby surveillance cameras captured the crash.

Mike says he was out walking his dog at the time of the incident.

"I closed my eyes and I wished I hadn't done that because instead of seeing it I hear it, he hit the kid," he said.

Mike would like to see a frequent and sustained patrol of the area near the convention center.

But there's also the thought of implementing a pedestrian bridge on Okeechobee Blvd.

A study commissioned by the Palm Beach County Tourist Development Council suggests a bridge that would connect the Palm Beach County Convention Center, the Kravis Center to Rosemary Square.

Ebert says the bridge is a smart move.

"I would be up for the idea," he said.

While his wife says people really need to be cautious.

"I just think about being more cautious and just having to be aware of your surroundings," Sara Ebert said.

The child was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and had surgery Monday.

Authorities are looking for a white four-door sedan that left the scene.

