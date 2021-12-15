2 hit-and-run crashes reported in West Palm Beach in 2 days

Two hit-and-run crashes were reported in West Palm Beach in two days. The first incident, which occurred Sunday, left a 4-year-old boy critically injured. The latest involves a man forced to crawl to safety after being hit.

Loved ones said Raymond Alexander was on his way home when he was hit in the 1300 block of Australian Avenue.

"They just hit him and left him," said the victim's niece, Sandra Alexander.

Dashcam video shows the 59-year-old man crawling to get out of the road.

"From what I heard, he was coming home and that a car hit him," she said. "And he was crawling up the road."

Sandra said her uncle was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center.

"The police said that his legs were broken from the knee down," she added.

Family members said several neighbors came to Raymond's aid. One called the police, and another showed up at the family house to let them know what happened.

"If that guy wouldn't have heard him yelling for help who knows what would have happened," she said.

Raymond's niece Marquita said many people know him in the neighborhood and he usually hangs out near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Australian Avenue.

She said it appears Raymond was on his way home when he was hit. She's angry no one stopped.

"He's not a dog. They treated him like a dog and that I don't like," she said.

So far, police don't have a description of the vehicle and ask anyone with information about the crash or suspect vehicle to call West Palm Beach Police Traffic Homicide Investigator Daniel Dillard at 561-215-0498, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County.

