Advertisement

2 hit-and-run crashes reported in West Palm Beach in 2 days

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Two hit-and-run crashes were reported in West Palm Beach in two days. The first incident, which occurred Sunday, left a 4-year-old boy critically injured. The latest involves a man forced to crawl to safety after being hit.

Loved ones said Raymond Alexander was on his way home when he was hit in the 1300 block of Australian Avenue.

"They just hit him and left him," said the victim's niece, Sandra Alexander.

Dashcam video shows the 59-year-old man crawling to get out of the road.

"From what I heard, he was coming home and that a car hit him," she said. "And he was crawling up the road."

Sandra said her uncle was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center.

"The police said that his legs were broken from the knee down," she added.

Family members said several neighbors came to Raymond's aid. One called the police, and another showed up at the family house to let them know what happened.

"If that guy wouldn't have heard him yelling for help who knows what would have happened," she said.

Raymond's niece Marquita said many people know him in the neighborhood and he usually hangs out near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard and Australian Avenue.

She said it appears Raymond was on his way home when he was hit. She's angry no one stopped.

"He's not a dog. They treated him like a dog and that I don't like," she said.

So far, police don't have a description of the vehicle and ask anyone with information about the crash or suspect vehicle to call West Palm Beach Police Traffic Homicide Investigator Daniel Dillard at 561-215-0498, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Dozens of migrants arrive in Jupiter, run ashore
Power outage affects thousands in West Palm Beach
Elderly woman hit by truck in Hobby Lobby parking lot
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights
Police still searching for 2 Port St. Lucie teens missing for nearly a week

Latest News

In this aerial photo, destruction from a recent tornado is seen in downtown Mayfield, Ky.,...
St. Lucie Co. Sheriffs office helping Kentucky following tornado
Pedestrian critically hurt in crash in Indian River County
PBSO seeking public's help in locating vehicle connected to September homicide
24/7 free online tutoring service in negotiations with area school districts