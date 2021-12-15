Advertisement

Cristobal, 'Canes land 4-star QB during early signing

Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal holds up a Miami jersey while being introduced at a...
Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal holds up a Miami jersey while being introduced at a NCAA college football news conference, Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Coral Gables, Fla. Cristobal is returning to his alma mater, where he won two championships as a player. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Just days into his new job at Miami, Mario Cristobal has a new quarterback.

Four-star Georgia quarterback Jacurri Brown chose Miami over Auburn, Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee, becoming the first recruit to sign with Cristobal at Miami on the first day of the early signing period Wednesday.

Perhaps most surprising was the lack of South Florida talent who signed with the Hurricanes.

Four-star Miami linebacker Wesley Bissainthe was the lone recruit to hail from Miami-Dade, Broward or Palm Beach counties as of 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Cristobal, who grew up in Miami and won two national championships playing for the Hurricanes, said during his introductory news conference earlier this month that he wants to make sure the best players in South Florida stay home for college.

But that's a tall task for an area that attracts interest from other programs throughout the country, including Oregon, where Cristobal spent the last four years.

