DeSantis says 'Stop WOKE Act' allows parents to sue schools for teaching CRT

By WPTV - Staff
Dec. 15, 2021
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis went to Wildwood to announce the "Stop WOKE Act" on Wednesday morning.

DeSantis said he is "taking a stand against critical race theory in our schools and in the workplace by calling for the enactment of the Stop WOKE Act."

Florida education officials already unanimously voted in June to ban the controversial concept of critical race theory from being taught in grade schools. However, it wasn't evident that critical race theory was being taught at any K-12 school.

The proposed Stop Wrongs Against Our Kids and Employees Act would codify that into law. It would also prohibit staff or teachers in the education system being forced to listen to critical race theory training in Florida schools.

DeSantis said the legislation will give parents "private right of action" to sue if they think their kids are being taught critical race theory. It would also allow parents to collect attorneys fees if they are successful in their suit.

