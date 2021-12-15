Advertisement

FBI agents conduct court-ordered activity in Palm Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Federal agents led by the FBI and its art crime team moved in and shut down a Palm Beach art gallery Wednesday morning.

The Gallerie Danieli on Worth Avenue was swarming with investigators who taped over the windows to the two storefronts of the gallery as they moved in with packing materials and carried out what appeared to be some pieces of art.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said agents were "conducting court-ordered law enforcement activity."

Federal agents conduct court-ordered activity at Galerie Danieli on Worth Avenue, Dec. 15, 2021, in Palm Beach, Fla.

He said there was no threat to the public and offered no additional information.

IRS Criminal Investigation agents were also at the scene.

"I've never heard of anything like that happening," Elizabeth Heard, an art appraiser walking along the avenue, told WPTV.

Others along Worth Avenue said the gallery had a variety of works, including paintings and sculptures with prices ranging from the thousands to the millions.

"This is a very high-end area and Palm Beach especially," Heard said. "The galleries are wonderful. They have amazing art."

