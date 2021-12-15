Advertisement

Florida woman says she poisoned boyfriend to shut him up

Dec. 15, 2021
A Florida woman told deputies she gave her boyfriend "just enough" poison in his lemonade to shut him up and then called law enforcement "so he wouldn't die."

Deputies with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office say that on Dec. 7, Alvis Parrish, 54, put a psychotic drug in the lemonade of William Carter, with whom she had been living with for nine years.

She then called authorities.

An arrest report says when deputies arrived at her home, she was on the front porch and said she did it because he wouldn't be quiet.

Parrish is charged with poisoning food or water with intent to kill or injure a person.

