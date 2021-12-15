Advertisement

Gov. Ron DeSantis to host news conference in Wildwood near The Villages

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Wednesday morning in Wildwood.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez will also attend, but the topic of the conference has not been announced.

They will be speaking at the Ezell Regional Recreation Center near The Villages at 8:30 a.m.

You can watch it live in this article or on our Facebook page.

