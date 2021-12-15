Advertisement

Here's who signed with Gators early

Florida running back Dameon Pierce gives the Gator chomp for fans after scoring a touchdown...
Florida running back Dameon Pierce gives the Gator chomp for fans after scoring a touchdown against Florida Stat during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For Billy Napier, patience is a virtue when it comes to recruiting.

At his introductory news conference earlier this month, Florida's new head coach vowed to be "very patient."

"I know everybody wants the pedal to the medal here and go 100 mph," Napier said. "But it's the most important thing we do."

That seems to be the message to Florida fans after a slow start Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period.

The Gators inked just five recruits as of noon Wednesday.

Napier, who comes to Florida after four seasons at Louisiana, slowly built the Ragin' Cajuns roster, going from 105th nationally and fifth in the Sun Belt Conference in 2018 to 69th nationally and first in the Sun Belt this past season.

New Florida head football coach Billy Napier, right, and athletic director Scott Stricklin pose...
New Florida head football coach Billy Napier, right, and athletic director Scott Stricklin pose for a photo as Napier is introduced during a news conference Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

The result was an overall record of 40-12, including back-to-back Sun Belt championships in his final two seasons.

Recruiting was an issue under Napier's predecessor, Dan Mullen, who was fired after the Gators lost five of their final seven games (Mullen wasn't around for Florida's 24-21 victory over rival Florida State to become bowl-eligible) of the 2021 season.

Florida had several recruits decommit, but Napier is preaching quality over quantity.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Dozens of migrants arrive in Jupiter, run ashore
Power outage affects thousands in West Palm Beach
Armed man shot by Jupiter police at Ocean Cay Park
Police still searching for 2 Port St. Lucie teens missing for nearly a week
Palm Beach Gardens football team goes undefeated, wins national championship

Latest News

DeSantis says 'Stop WOKE Act' allows parents to sue schools for teaching CRT
Miami head football coach Mario Cristobal holds up a Miami jersey while being introduced at a...
Cristobal, 'Canes land 4-star QB during early signing
Palm Beach County woman helping others by combining her hobbies
Mother of child injured in hit-and-run to speak about incident
Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb....
Florida district to pay $26 million to school shooting victims