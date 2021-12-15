Advertisement

Here's who signed with Seminoles early

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, center, cheers after his team intercepted a Florida pass...
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, center, cheers after his team intercepted a Florida pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mike Norvell, one day after agreeing to a contract extension, is expected to haul in a top 10 recruiting class for Florida State despite a fourth consecutive losing season.

Norvell, who took over in 2020, received six national letters of intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period, including from five-star defensive back Sam McCall.

But he was still waiting on Travis Hunter — the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2022 — to sign with the Seminoles as of 11:30 a.m. The Georgia high school star has been a hard commitment to Norvell's staff since last year, but it remains to be seen whether the loss of offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham — who is taking the same position at Oregon — will sway Hunter to reconsider.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Dozens of migrants arrive in Jupiter, run ashore
Power outage affects thousands in West Palm Beach
Police still searching for 2 Port St. Lucie teens missing for nearly a week
Palm Beach Gardens football team goes undefeated, wins national championship
Armed man shot by Jupiter police at Ocean Cay Park

Latest News

Palm Beach County woman helping others by combining her hobbies
State refunds money withheld from school districts
3 men arrested, charged in shooting death of Marcus Leath
3 men arrested, charged in homicide of Marcus Leath