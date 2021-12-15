Advertisement

Mother of child injured in hit-and-run to speak about incident

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The public on Wednesday is expected to hear for the first time from the mother of a 4-year-old boy who was critically injured Sunday night in a hit-and-run crash in downtown West Palm Beach.

Police said Tuesday that the boy, whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized after two surgeries Monday.

Investigators said the child was with his father and three other children, attempting to cross the eastbound lanes of Okeechobee Boulevard near Rosemary Avenue when he was hit by an unidentified driver.

West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said they continue to look for the driver of a light-colored four-door sedan that left the scene.

Jachles said Tuesday they believe the car is either white, gray or silver.

The parents of the injured child continue to be at the boy's side at the hospital.

Jachles said the family resides in northern Palm Beach County.

Reporter Michelle Quesada is working on this story and will have more details on NewsChannel 5 at 4 & 5.

