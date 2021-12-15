No. 1 overall recruit spurns Seminoles, Norvell during early signing

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, one day after agreeing to a contract extension, was poised to haul in a top-10 recruiting class for the Seminoles. That's not likely anymore.

Norvell, who took over in 2020, received six national letters of intent Wednesday on the first day of the early signing period, including from five-star defensive back Sam McCall.

But the crown jewel of the recruiting class — Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit in the class of 2022 — spurned the Seminoles to sign with former Florida State star Deion Sanders at Jackson State.

The Georgia high school star had been a hard commitment to Norvell's staff since last year, but Hunter instead opted to sign with the FCS school — becoming the first five-star athlete to do so.

Hunter took to Twitter shortly after the signing, saying he had always dreamed of playing for the Seminoles.

"It's a dream that is hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves," Hunter said. "For me, that future is at Jackson State University."

It's unclear whether the recent loss of offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham — who is taking the same position at Oregon — swayed Hunter to reconsider.

Norvell was able to land four-star quarterback A.J. Duffy. Originally from California, Duffy transferred to football factory IMG Academy in Florida for his senior season after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out his junior season.

The Seminoles, who reeled off 41 consecutive winning seasons from 1977-2017, have had four straight losing seasons.

