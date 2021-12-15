Advertisement

PBSO seeking public's help in locating vehicle connected to September homicide

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a vehicle connected to a homicide that occurred near West Palm Beach.

According to PBSO, the victim was found dead on the morning of Sept. 21 in the 20000 block of State Road 80, Southern Boulevard.

Officials said the vehicle has unique identifiers to include a black license plate frame, temporary license plate, after-market rims, faded hood, diamond plate toolbox, chrome gas cap cover, and a black hitch.

According to PBSO, the license plate may or may not have been changed.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the truck or its owner is urged to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

A reward of up to $3,000 is being offered for information in this case.

