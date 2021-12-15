Advertisement

Pedestrian critically hurt in crash in Indian River County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 8:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pedestrian was critically injured in a crash involving a vehicle near Vero Beach, Florida Highway Patrol said Tuesday night.

The Indian River Sheriff's Office on social media and in an inquiry from WPTV earlier said there was a fatality. The sheriff's office turned over the investigation to FHP.

The person was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert.

The crash occurred at 6700 Eighth Street, and forced the temporary closure of the road between Sixth Avenue and Pemberly Palms, the sheriff's office said.

FHP said the vehicle was traveling east on Eight Street and as it entered the intersection, the pedestrian entered the path and was struck.

FHP told WPTV it was not a hit-and-run.

