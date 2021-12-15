St. Lucie Co. Sheriffs office helping Kentucky following tornado

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to pack up to two semi-trucks with supplies to deliver to a small community in Kentucky.

The state was one of multiple hit with deadly tornadoes over the weekend, also destroying hundreds of homes.

The sheriff’s office is ‘adopting’ Logan County in Kentucky to help its residents start to rebuild.

Floridians know well the destructive powers of Mother Nature.

So, when tornadoes ripped through Kentucky, St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara and Chief Deputy Brian Hester said they felt compelled to help.

“It was just a natural feeling that we have to do something because we were in that position many times with hurricanes and strangers stepped up to help us,” Mascara said.

In Logan County, the Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Polly Steenbergen said they were hit with an EF-3 tornado. The county has about 26,000 residents.

“Something that I do not want to experience again and I’m sure our community members would agree,” Steenbergen said.

She said her husband is a volunteer firefighter, and they heard his alert go off before the storm. They grabbed their two-year-old and took cover in an interior bathroom.

She said the tornado passed in a few minutes then torrential storms followed.

“It was very alarming, the tornado actually hit about two miles from my home,” Steenbergen said.

She believes it could take 6 months to a year to rebuild their community. They are grateful no one in their county was killed. Their downtown areas were mostly spared.

“Our rural areas of the county were extremely affected with the tornadoes,” Steenbergen said. “[The tornado] affected 99 homes substantially. Of those 99 homes, 40 were complete losses, so the homes are not salvageable whatsoever. So that has displaced 40 families,” he said. Other homes that are salvageable still aren’t livable because of significant roof damage.

Steenbergen said most of the help their county has received has been from within the community.

RELATED: Death toll from Friday's tornadoes in South, Midwest surpasses 80

“In our area specifically, I’d say that we’re helping our own. We haven’t seen a lot of outside help come here,” Steenbergen said.

That is why Hester said they decided to help Logan County.

“This was one of the more rural towns that wasn’t as well known that really hadn’t had as many supplies, so our goal is to fill these semis as quick as we can,” Hester said.

The sheriff's office has two semi-trucks they are planning to take to Logan County Monday.

“It’s so heartwarming to know that others see the devastation that has happened right here and they’re willing to help,” Steenbergen said.

You can drop donations off at the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office located at 4700 W Midway Road, Fort Pierce, on Dec. 14-17 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 18 and 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Dec. 20 from 8 a.m. to noon.

You can also donate online, by clicking here.

Steenbergen said their families mainly need monetary donations to help people who are displaced get into hotels, rental properties, and pay for repairs.

You can also donate the following items requested from Logan County leaders:

Monetary Donations

Toiletries

Local Restaurant Gift Cards

Water

Totes

Socks

Underwear

Diapers

Walmart Gift Cards

Lowes Gift Cards

Home Depot Gift Cards

Gas Gift Cards

Household Items

Dry Goods

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office also provided a list with additional needed items:

Plastic Tote Bins

Cleaning products

Batteries

Heaters

OTC Medications

Phone Chargers

Scripps Only Content 2021