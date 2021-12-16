Advertisement

$15,000+ items stolen from Cub Scout pack on Thanksgiving

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Cub Scout pack in West Palm Beach is seeking donations after more than $15,000 worth of equipment was stolen from a storage facility on Thanksgiving.

Cub master David Herlong said Thursday that someone drove away with the pack's transport trailer, which contained refrigerated food, equipment and camping gear. A pediatric defibrillator was also among the items stolen.

The incident was captured on surveillance video.

All of the equipment was funded through popcorn sales and volunteer efforts over the past decade.

The Cub Scouts have now started a fundraiser to help recoup the items lost.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Palm Beach County offering $400 grocery card for those in need
FBI agents conduct court-ordered activity in Palm Beach
Dozens of migrants arrive in Jupiter, run ashore
All-clear given following incident at Homestead Air Reserve Base

Latest News

New boys after school academy to open in Riviera Beach
Luxury handbags swiped from high-end Palm Beach store
Democrats call for emergency declaration to fight high rent
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches play against the Dallas Cowboys in the...
Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games amid countless controversies