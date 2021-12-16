All-clear given following incident at Homestead Air Reserve Base

The all-clear has been given after Homestead Air Reserve Base evacuated personnel from the base because of an incident involving a damaged ordnance Wednesday night.

HARB officials said the evacuation took place out of an "abundance of caution."

"The safety of HARB personnel and the local community is our top priority," the base said.

In a post on Twitter, the base said to avoid the area of Southwest 137th Avenue to Waterstone Boulevard from Southwest 288th Street to 312 Street.

"Residents in this area, please remain in your homes," the Twitter post read. "We will provide updates as they become available."

At about 10:20 p.m., the base said in a Twitter post that all roads had reopened and the all-clear was given.

"Base emergency personnel coordinated with local law enforcement to clear the areas surrounding the base," the post said.

Miami-Dade police also assisted with traffic control in the surrounding areas.

No one was injured in the incident.

