Florida reported 4,127 new coronavirus residents' cases, the most since 4,500 Oct. 1, though nowhere near as during a surge this summer or currently in some U.S. states in the north.

The Florida Department of Health has reported a total of 3,724,273 residents' cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on a posting on Wednesday. The state stopped reporting daily figures on June 4.

On Tuesday, 3,067 cases were reported and Monday the figure was 1,976. Seven days ago it was 1,909.

The daily seven-day average has risen to 2,723 , which is the most since 2,788 Oct. 14.

The record for most cases is 27,722 on Aug. 26 during the height of a surge from the delta variant. The situation had subsided to a weekly daily average of 1,224 on Nov. 27 with only 686 reported on Nov. 26.

On Wednesday, the CDC reported a total of 125,503 cases in the U.S. This was one day after 195,330, which was the least since 212,116 Jan. 16. The seven-day moving average had dropped to 11,518 on June 19 when there were 1,692.

New York state reported 12,944 cases for a total of 2,856,505, which is the fourth most in the U.S. That is the most since 12,491 last Thursday with the record 19,578 Jan. 8, according to CDC tracking.

Among other states: Ohio reported 10,588 infections (including a backlog of 840), Illinois 9,784, Massachusetts 5,133 with Michigan 11,722 for two days.

California has the most cases, 4,896,401, including 4,416 most recently, and Texas is third at 4,385,832 with an additional 4,946.

In cases over the past week, Florida ranks 16th at 19,065, according to the CDC. Pennsylvania is first at 59,548, Ohio second at 51,425, Illinois third 50,395.

Florida has a total of 62,074 residents' deaths with one occurring on Tuesday. Twice a week the CDC back-adjusts deaths that have been reported to the state, including those from weeks ago. On Monday, the four-day increase was 66 with seven days 284.

California has 74,794 fatalities, including 90 reported Wednesday, with Texas second at 73,568 with 91 most recently.

Pennsylvania reported 259 deaths for a total of 34,990, the most since late January.

Over the past seven days, Pennsylvania reported a U.S.-high 624 with Ohio second at 583, California third at 483, and Arizona fourth at 482.

