Homestead Air Reserve Base evacuated because of incident

Homestead Air Reserve Base has evacuated personnel from the base because of an ongoing incident Wednesday night.

In a post on Twitter, the base said to avoid the area of Southwest 137th Avenue to Waterstone Boulevard from Southwest 288th Street to 312 Street.

"Residents in this area, please remain in your homes," the Twitter post read. "We will provide updates as they become available.

Miami-Dade police also tweeted it is assisting with traffic control in the surrounding areas. People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

