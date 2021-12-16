Advertisement

Homicide investigated in Vero Beach after bloody body found

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
A man walking his dog Thursday morning discovered a dead body in a wooded area of Vero Beach, according to police.

Officers said they received a call regarding the incident at about 8 a.m.

The dog owner said their pet smelled something in the woods near the 2500 block of Granada Ave.

Police investigate after a bloody body is found along Granada Avenue in Vero Beach on Dec. 16, 2021.

After walking into the wooded area, police said the dog owner discovered a dead man covered in blood.

Authorities said the victim has been identified, but a next of kin has not been notified.

Police said they are treating the death as a homicide.

The body has been taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

