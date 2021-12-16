Advertisement

Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games amid countless controversies

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches play against the Dallas Cowboys in the...
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches play against the Dallas Cowboys in the first half of a preseason NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Urban Meyer’s tumultuous NFL tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps.

Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after ex-Jaguars player Josh Lambo told a Florida newspaper Meyer kicked him during practice in August.

It was the latest embarrassment for the three-time national championship-winning college coach who failed miserably to make the transition to the NFL.

Meyer joins former Atlanta Falcons coach Bobby Petrino as college coaches whose NFL careers flamed out in stunningly swift fashion.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

FBI agents conduct court-ordered activity in Palm Beach
Palm Beach County offering $400 grocery card for those in need
Dozens of migrants arrive in Jupiter, run ashore
DeSantis says 'Stop W.O.K.E. Act' allows parents to sue schools for teaching CRT
Florida woman says she poisoned boyfriend to shut him up

Latest News

Miami-bound private plane crashes, killing music producer and 8 others
Teens fix up, donate car to woman in need
Sprinkler malfunction floods Society of the Four Arts' stage at main concert hall
Palm Beach County School District approves 24/7 tutoring service