Advertisement

Miami-bound private plane crashes, killing music producer and 8 others

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:21 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

An aviation company says a small plane it operates crashed in the Dominican Republic while attempting to land minutes after beginning a flight to Florida, killing all nine people aboard, including Puerto Rican music producer José Ángel Hernández.

Helidosa Aviation Group says on its Twitter account that the Gulfstream jet was carrying two crew members and seven passengers when it went down Wednesday.

It says the plane had departed from El Higüero airport for Miami, Florida, shortly before seeking to land at Las Americas International Airport in the Dominican Republic’s capital.

The company has given no details on why the pilots aborted the flight or possible causes of the crash. The airport shut down operations after the accident, canceling hundreds of flights.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

FBI agents conduct court-ordered activity in Palm Beach
Palm Beach County offering $400 grocery card for those in need
Dozens of migrants arrive in Jupiter, run ashore
DeSantis says 'Stop W.O.K.E. Act' allows parents to sue schools for teaching CRT
Florida woman says she poisoned boyfriend to shut him up

Latest News

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches play against the Dallas Cowboys in the...
Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games amid countless controversies
Teens fix up, donate car to woman in need
Sprinkler malfunction floods Society of the Four Arts' stage at main concert hall
Palm Beach County School District approves 24/7 tutoring service