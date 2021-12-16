Advertisement

Mother bear makes home under California house

By KCAL/KCBS Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROVIA, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - It is not unusual to call the exterminator about pests in your basement or crawl space, but imagine finding out those pests are bears.

Jerry Shutman discovered a mother bear and her cub had made themselves a home inside of the crawl space of his home.

He first noticed the pair in his yard early Monday morning.

“I looked out the window and checked the cover on the crawl space, and it had been dislodged,” Shutman said.

He said that the bear and her cub have been in his crawl space before but always left shortly afterwards.

Recently, Shutman noticed that the mother bear is now dragging plants and clumps of grass to the crawl space.

“My guess is she’s going to have a baby, a cub, but I don’t know for sure,” he said.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said they are starting to see bears making themselves a home in crawl spaces more often.

The bears are searching for dens for the cold months ahead, and some are choosing a house instead of a natural den.

“I’m worried. They make a mess. They tear up the insulation underneath. I know that’s already happened, and I’m afraid that they’re going to tear electrical wires,” Shutman said.

Copyright 2021 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miami-bound private plane crashes, killing music producer and 8 others
FBI agents conduct court-ordered activity in Palm Beach
Palm Beach County offering $400 grocery card for those in need
Dozens of migrants arrive in Jupiter, run ashore
DeSantis says 'Stop W.O.K.E. Act' allows parents to sue schools for teaching CRT

Latest News

Three people are believed dead after a SUV and fire truck collided Wednesday night, then...
3 believed dead after fire truck collides with SUV, crashes into Kansas City building
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer watches play against the Dallas Cowboys in the...
Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games amid countless controversies
A tornado approaches Interstate 80 near Atlantic, Iowa, as a semi truck rolls eastward on...
1 dead as Midwest winds whip up dust, blow over semitrailers
Miami-bound private plane crashes, killing music producer, 8 others
Defense set to make case Ghislaine Maxwell is taking fall for Jeffery Epstein