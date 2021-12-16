Advertisement

New low-cost airline flying into Palm Beach International Airport

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 12:36 PM EST
An airline that only been operating in the United States for only eight months has expanded services to Palm Beach International Airport.

The first Avelo Airlines flight to PBIA arrived just after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The plane received a water cannon salute from the airport's fire department.

From now until Jan. 4, 2022, the airline will fly daily between the Palm Beaches and Southern Connecticut and some fares start at $29. Starting Jan. 5, 2022, they will begin a new schedule with flights five days each week.

The airline says the inaugural flight was near capacity proving that there's a big demand for passengers looking to travel between West Palm Beach and the Northeast.

