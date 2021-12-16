Advertisement

Santa drops off gifts to the chimps of Lion Country Safari

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chimpanzee Viewing Area was packed Thursday morning by spectators at Lion Country Safari in Loxahatchee.

They were watching on with amazement as Santa Claus and his helpers delivered gifts at the venue's 37th annual 'Christmas with the Chimps.'

Each year, Santa takes a hiatus from the North Pole to deliver gifts including edible treats, stuffed animals, clothes and enrichment-themed activities to the chimps.

It’s the only event of the year where guests are permitted out of their vehicles in the final section of the preserve to join in the festivities. The venue says people love it.

"Lots of smiles, lots of laughing, especially when the chimps do something very funny such as carry away five presents all by themselves," said Lion Country Safari spokesperson Haley Passeser.

