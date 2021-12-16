Sprinkler malfunction floods Society of the Four Arts' stage at main concert hall

A sprinkler malfunction in the main concert hall at the the Society of the Four Arts forced an orchestra performance to be moved to another locations on the 10-acre grounds Wednesday night.

The stage of 700-seat Gubelmann Auditorium in the Esther O. Keefe Building was flooded after the sprinkler problem in the afternoon. The Palm Beach Fire Department responded and assisted in mopping up the damage, Sean Baker, the public information officer with the department, told WPTV.

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center was rehearsing at the time of the malfunction and the 7:30 p.m. performance was moved to a spare auditorium at the Dixon Education Building, which originally was built in the 1920s and remodeled in 2013.

Two art exhibitions on display in the Keefe Building were undamaged because the flooding was confined to the concert hall.

PBS was set to film the concert in the main hall. The concert hall is also home to Metropolitan Opera and the National Theatre of London productions from November to April.

The society was founded in 1936 as a nonprofit cultural organization.

According to its website: "The Society of the Four Arts offers a dynamic lineup of cultural programming, including art exhibitions, notable speakers, concerts, films, and educational programs. Home to beautiful gardens and two libraries.

"The Four Arts is one of Palm Beach’s oldest and most respected cultural destinations."

