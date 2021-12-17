Advertisement

Boil water notice in effect for part of Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A precautionary boil water notice is in effect for part of Delray Beach due to a water main break.

All properties bound at the north by Audubon Boulevard at the west by Dunlin Road, and at the south and east by Cormorant Road.

In addition to that, Crystal Way addresses 1125, 1165, 1205, 1215, 1285,1345, 1335 and 1365 Dotterel Road Bldg 1010 and Bldg 1050.

The City of Delray Beach asks all those who are affected to boil all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes. Bottled water may be used as an alternative.

Properties will experience an interruption in service while repairs are being made, the city says.

The precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until a rescission notice is issued.

For questions and more information call 561-243-7312.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Threat found in bathroom at Fort Pierce school
Palm Beach County School District approves 24/7 tutoring service
Death investigated in Vero Beach after bloody body found
All-clear given following incident at Homestead Air Reserve Base

Latest News

New proposed plans for former IBM campus
Florida's coronavirus cases more than double in past week to 28,841; cases' increase 194 after 325
Florida State guard Anthony Polite (2) is mobbed by teammates after he received the MVP trophy...
FSU, UCF hoops game in South Florida canceled because of COVID-19
New eye medication designed to correct poor vision that comes with age