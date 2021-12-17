COVID-19 and flu cases rising in St. Lucie County, health experts say

The highly transmissible variant omicron comes as we enter flu season.

Right now, a small uptick of COVID-19 and flu cases are being reported in St. Lucie County despite the low volume of hospitalizations, according to health experts.

Doctor Michael Bakerman, a chief medical officer at Lawnwood Medical Center, said the complication for this year as opposed to last year is the mix between COVID and flu.

"Were expecting with people to be out and about this year, that we will have a significant presence with flu in combination with COVID that could really strain the healthcare system." So, that's a big concern out there," Dr. Bakerman said.

He said wearing a mask, proper ventilation and washing your hands is an important step to protect yourself and others.

"The best prevention is vaccination, no questions. Hands down it's vaccinations," added the doctor.

Scripps Only Content 2021