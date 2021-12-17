Advertisement

COVID-19 and flu cases rising in St. Lucie County, health experts say

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The highly transmissible variant omicron comes as we enter flu season.

Right now, a small uptick of COVID-19 and flu cases are being reported in St. Lucie County despite the low volume of hospitalizations, according to health experts.

Doctor Michael Bakerman, a chief medical officer at Lawnwood Medical Center, said the complication for this year as opposed to last year is the mix between COVID and flu.

"Were expecting with people to be out and about this year, that we will have a significant presence with flu in combination with COVID that could really strain the healthcare system." So, that's a big concern out there," Dr. Bakerman said.

He said wearing a mask, proper ventilation and washing your hands is an important step to protect yourself and others.

"The best prevention is vaccination, no questions. Hands down it's vaccinations," added the doctor.

Scripps Only Content 2021

Most Read

Palm Beach County offering $400 grocery card for those in need
FBI agents conduct court-ordered activity in Palm Beach
Dozens of migrants arrive in Jupiter, run ashore
Palm Beach County School District approves 24/7 tutoring service

Latest News

Group of children celebrates Christmas early with 'Shop with a Cop' event
Florida reports 6,846 coronavirus cases, most since Sept. 24
Final design approved for West Palm Point project
New boys after school academy to open in Riviera Beach