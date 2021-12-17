Cub Scout Pack receives $15,000 donation after having items stolen

Cub Scout Pack 141 of West Palm Beach received a generous donation from the community after learning their camping trailer was stolen on Thanksgiving.

The pack received a $15,000 check from Dan Catalfumo in Palm Beach Gardens this afternoon.

Catalfumo told WPTV that he used to be a former cub scout and the organization helped him become the person he is today. After hearing what happened, he was compelled to help out.

On Thursday, surveillance video was released of a black pick-up truck driving off with a white trailer, from where it was housed along Hansen Street and Georgia Avenue early Thanksgiving morning.

The trailer had camping equipment and some sentimental items all funded through popcorn sales and donated labor from cub scout parent members for the past 10 years.

“Amazing heart and generosity of knowing the community. But this particular donation you take care of so very much, not only for the trailer and all the camping gear that was lost, but also maintenance for the future,” Cub Scout Pack 141 Cubmaster said David Herlon.

Just incredibly amazing that the community stepped up and many individuals helped but just as an amazing large gift is just absolutely tremendous and shocking.”

There’s no word on where the trailer may be located, and no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, the pack looks forward to going on their next camping trip next month.

