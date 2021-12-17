Elton John announces concert at Hard Rock

Elton John and his band are coming to Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. and start at $155, but others are going for more than $600.

The venue will be light up the 250-foot Guitar Hotel with a special Elton John theme on Friday, Dec. 17 and Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The singer has his 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour schedule in Miami on April, 28, 2022 which was rescheduled from May of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

